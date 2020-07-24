A Date with The Duchess: Clone Wars Actor Anna Graves

We are graced with the presence of true Mandalorian royalty as STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS actress Anna Graves joins us IN THE CANTINA to talk about all of the characters she gave live to, most notably, the Duchess Satine Kryze. Anna shares her experiences in the studio and as a fan, including her shock at seeing Moff Gideon wield The Darksaber in THE MANDALORIAN season finale. We share our memories of THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with Empire40, Prat Pack debate, and Patton Oswalt had to miss the world premiere for SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. Listen to Star Wars In Pop Culture this week to find out why!
RebelForce Radio