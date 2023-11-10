In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members of “Young Frankenstein,” a Mel Brooks classic. Joining the conversation are Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein), Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster) and Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blucher). The classic Frankenstein story picks up a generation later when Frankenstein Grandson believes that his grandfather never did create a monster. So he goes back to the roots to try it himself. The performances are classic and so true to what Mel Brooks envisioned in these classic roles. This not to be missed show is playing at Mercury Theater Chicago through December 31st and tickets can be purchased at: www.mercurytheaterchicago.om
Young Frankenstein has them rollin’ in the aisles at Mercury Theater through December 31st
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain