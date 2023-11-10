In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members of “Young Frankenstein,” a Mel Brooks classic. Joining the conversation are Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein), Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster) and Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blucher). The classic Frankenstein story picks up a generation later when Frankenstein Grandson believes that his grandfather never did create a monster. So he goes back to the roots to try it himself. The performances are classic and so true to what Mel Brooks envisioned in these classic roles. This not to be missed show is playing at Mercury Theater Chicago through December 31st and tickets can be purchased at: www.mercurytheaterchicago.om

