In this new podcast, the legendary Stephen Schwartz talks about the one day only (Saturday, Oct 15th at 3pm and 8pm) performances of his “Children of Eden,” performed in concert and the Cadillac Palace Theater.

This one day limited special engagement brings Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), Grammy winner David Phelps, Internet singing Sensation Sam Tsui all to the stage with a huge cast that is sure to mesmerize you. But Stephen also gives insight about his other shows: Wicked, Godspell and so many others and even shares some secrets you won’t want to miss.

You don’t have much time…..listen/watch the interview and get your tickets at www.broadwayinchicago.com