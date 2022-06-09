This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the stars of “Skates” a new musical enjoying it’s world premiere at the historic Studebaker Theatre on South Michigan Avenue. Written by Chicago native Christine Rea, the show recounts her early days growing up in Chicago and the fun times young people had at the local roller rink. Diana plays the fictionalized role of Jackie Miller who realizes her dream of recording a hit song in the 1990’s. The show shares Chicago life and a multitude of references in the 1970s and the 1990s and presents a nostalgic journey for anyone who was around at that time.

Little doubt that Diana DeGarmo and her real-life husband and fellow American Idol alum Ace Young bring powerhouse performances to the music and the production. Accompanied by a very familiar Chicago-based cast, the 2 and ½ hour production is filled with original music and a multitude of characters (Ace himself plays 4 different roles).

The show is currently in an open run and tickets can be purchased at www.Skatesthemusical.com

You can watch the video of this interview at the top of the podcast page, or listen to the audio on the lower part of the page, or wherever you get your podcasts, including asking Alexa to “play Paul Lisnek behind the Curtain.” Enjoy!