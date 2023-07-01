In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and playwright for Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon now playing at Lookingglass Theatre through July 16th. Joining the conversation are playwright/actor Matthew C. Yee (who plays Charlie), Aurora Adachi-Winter (who plays Lucy) and Wai Ching Ho (who plays Grandma and steals the show….in a good way!). The play features original country western and folk songs. This is the story that takes you on a journey across the Midwest with the two First Generation Asian American Renegades who are in love but on the run and mostly in concert form. Truly one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time and you should NOT miss it!! Playing through July 16th and tickets are available at www.Lookingglasstheatre.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction