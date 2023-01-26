In this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Maddie Miley, the Senior Manager of Development and Communications Of AIDS Foundation Chicago. World of Chocolate 2023 is an evening of the most fantastic chocolate in every imaginable form, all set out in the iconic setting of Union Station in the Grand Hallway on Friday, February 17th from 6pm – 9pm.

**Listeners of WGN Radio and THIS podcast can get a $10 discount off the ticket price by putting in the special code: WGNRADIO.

You can purchase your tickets and get the WGN Radio discount at: www.aidschicago.org/chocolate

Gone during the Covid years, this amazing event now returns in person. Your ticket gets you all the chocolate stations (and all the chocolate you can eat) and you can also buy raffle tickets and a ticket for the Punch Board, both of which offer even more prizes.

It’s a great night and it raises money for a VERY important cause…AIDS is not gone….it still needs to be addressed and those who have the illness continue to need assistance.

Join Paul (one of the judges for the event) at the World of Chocolate!