Paul goes behind the curtain with a look at great theater now playing in Chicagoland.

Meet the cast and playwright of Sons of Hollywood, now playing at the Windy City Playhouse. Joining in the conversation is Carl Menninger (co-writer and Windy City Playhouse Associate Artistic Director), actor Adam Jennings (who plays the role of Billy Haines), and actress Abby Lee (who plays the role of Lucille LeSueurm an actress more familiar to you than you may at first realize). The show is the true story of 1920’s Hollywood where silent film stars Ramon Novarro and William Haines enjoyed lives as glamorous Hollywood royalty. But when living one’s true lifestyle was no longer acceptable to the powers of Hollywood, these two real-life actors handled it in very different and fascinating ways. The show plays through April 16th and tickets can be purchased at www.windycityplayhouse.com or by calling: 773-891-8985. Enjoy!