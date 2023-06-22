On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the stars of Shaw v Tunney, Richard Henzel who plays George Bernard Shaw and Gene Tunney played by Sam Pearson. Also joining in is Jay R. Tunney, the son of Gene Tunney and author of the book “The Prizefighter and the Playwright,” the subject of the play. Hear Tunney tell the story of how his dad first met G Bernard Shaw and listen as the actors discuss how they worked to portray actual historical figures to bring them to life in a sparse set that puts high expectations on their performances. Shaw vs Tunney plays through July 8th at Theatre Wit located at 1229 West Belmont and tickets may be purchased at: www.theatrewit.org

