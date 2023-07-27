In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with stars Ethan Carlson and Keenan Odenkirk, as well as Rick Kinnebrew, playwright of “White City: An Audible Exhibition on H. H. Holmes.” It is like a return to old time radio when the magic was created through voice and sound. If you are a fan of Chicago history, you want to listen in because the story is based in historical truth, and if you are a fan of mysteries, this is your show. The production is currently available for purchase and to listen in at: www.ATheaterintheDark.com. What an audio treat!! You’ll want to check out other shows at the site once you hear this performance.

