Paul goes behind the curtain with two of the stars of the longtime Chicago mainstay hit: “Teatro Zinzanni: Love, Chaos, and Dinner” now playing on the 14th Floor of the Cambria Hotel in the heart of the Loop Theater District. Known from her powerful work on The Voice, Sa’Rayah and renowned magician Carisa Hendrix (known on stage as Lucy Darling) talk about the fascinating and ever-changing show that has entertained Chicago audiences for years. And this production is new and better than ever! With a full dinner included, a full bar available, and almost 2 and half hours of music, song, acrobatics and magic…indeed, the entire show is magical!! A fantastic event to attend during the holidays with family…and thereafter as well…..many people see it over and over again….Enjoy!

