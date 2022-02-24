When There are Nine at Pride Arts; and Blues of the Night at Porchlight “Wows” Chicago Audiences

Pictured (top-bottom): Show logo for “When there are Nine,” currently playing at Pride Arts and show logo for “Blues in the Night” at Porchlight Theatre

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the creative team and lead actor in the world premiere of “When there are Nine,” currently playing at Pride Arts until March 13th. Joining in the conversation are playwright Sally Deering, Actress Talia Langman (playing the lead: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg) and Director Sam Hess.

The terms icon and legend never fit anyone better than they do Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, She inspired countless numbers of women thru her own life and career as she fought against the barriers that held women back until Ginsburg herself reached the top rung of the legal ladder…the U S Supreme Court, an accomplishment that allowed her to impact American lives through her decisions on the nation’s top court.

Hear as Sally Deering talks about her hopes for the message of the show and learn why nearly every role (male and female) in the show is played by a woman. Little doubt that this show will one day make it’s way to a home in the NYC theater district.

The play runs through March 20th and tickets can be purchased at www.pridearts.org.

Then, Porchlight Music Theatre artistic director Michael Weber and production Musical Director David Fiorello talk about the latest hit at Porchlight: “Blues in the Night.” Presenting classic blues numbers made famous by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and so many others, this production is a tribute to an art form created in Chicago and set in a history filled hotel on Chicago’s south side.

The show comes to life thru the stunning performances of Chicago legend Felicia P. Fields (Tony nominated for her amazing performance as Sophia in The Color Purple), Donica Lynn and Clare Kennedy all of whom light up the stage. The sets and costumes are stellar and the 4 piece band is a critical part, indeed another character, in this amazing production.

Blues in the Night plays at Porchlight Music Theatre through March 13th at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts at 1016 N. Dearborn in the Gold Coast, and tickets can be purchased at: www.porchlightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at: 773-777-9884.