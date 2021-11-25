When Harry Met Rehab: Frasier’s Dan ‘Bulldog’ Butler and Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert come to town!

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa is seeing a rise in deliveries of vaccine doses to the continent, but only one in four of its health workers has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the World Health Organization regional office said on Thursday.

The most common reasons for the low vaccination rate among health workers on the continent of about 1.3 billion people include vaccine hesitancy and the unavailability of vaccine services, especially in rural areas, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa director, told an online press briefing.