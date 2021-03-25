West Side Story’s “Bernardo” George Chakiris on his new Autobiography “My West Side Story: A Memoir”

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Academy Award Winner George Chakiris to discuss his new autobiography “My West Side Story: A Memoir.” This is a must listen podcast for West Side Story fans as we hear about George’s work with Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and so many others in addition to his classic portrayal and performance in the film West Side Story. An inside view of a legendary and iconic film with a perspective only one of the principal actors can provide. You will also hear about George’s music recordings, and his jewelry line available at www.GeorgeChakiris.com. Listen in and enjoy.
