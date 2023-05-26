On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the starts of the Lyric Opera’s production of “West Side Story,” playing June 2 – 25th. Ryan McCartan (Tony) and Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Maria) talk about playing these iconic shows from one of the most beloved musicals of all time and on the most legendary stage in Chicago. This is the kind of production that belongs on the Lyric Opera stage in all its grandeur and with an amazing orchestra. The score, songs, classic story…it’s all here and not to be missed….Tickets can be purchased at: www.lyricopera.org/westsidestory.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction