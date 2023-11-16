Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Gregg Oppenheimer, son of Jess Oppenheimer, the creator of I Love Lucy, the most popular sitcom of all time. Dad Jess wrote the book, “Laughs, Luck…and Lucy: How I Came to Create the Most Popular Sitcom of All Time,” with the assistance of son Gregg. And now, Gregg has produced, directed and edited the Audiobook of that story which not only presents the audio version of the book, but also includes actual classic clips from I Love Lucy along with the background stories tied to actual events in Jess’ life or interesting unknown behind the scenes facts from the show. The book is available now from Audible, Amazon and Apple Books. 8 of the most fun hours you will spend listening to the behind the scenes stories that you do NOT get from the myriad of other books written about the stars of the show.

Plus, Gregg discusses his new acclaimed play, “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” which played a 21 city national tour and is now available in written form from Next Stage Press allowing schools and other groups to present the show. The production is designed as a classic radio show, making it easy and not cost prohibitive for schools and communities to present.

Information and the script may be purchased at: www.nextstagepress.com

PLUS…there’s more! Gregg, not only a key figure in keeping I Love Lucy alive in so many new ways, but he also loves other classic legends from that golden age of our entertainment history. To that end, Gregg has a YouTube channel which offers a variety of great productions from Online Radio Theatre, including the new “Groucho on the Radio.” Groucho is a re-creation of “lost” Groucho radio appearances and stars the world-famous and award-winning actor, Frank Ferrante,” renowned globally for his spot-on portrayal of Groucho. In fact, Frank makes a surprise appearance during the interview and joins the conversation with Gregg…. Check out: @greggoppenheimer on YouTube!!