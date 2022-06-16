Paul goes behind the curtain in this interview with journalist Garrett Graff, author of the new book: “Watergate: A New History.” In this new and definitive account of one of top political scandals of all time, Graff tells us that while no book has been written on Watergate for 25 years, it was time to give the events a new and comprehensive look. Graff identifies that Watergate was more than a crime and a coverup. It was a mindset, a series of crimes and consisted of information that has only recently been released. If you remember Watergate or just know about it from the history books, Graff makes it clear that you don’t know Watergate! But you will after checking out this new book….and listening to this in-depth interview. Watergate can be purchased in any bookstore and is available on Amazon as well.

