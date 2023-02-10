In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Washington Post Award Winning Opinion Columnist Dana Milbank to discuss his new book: “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party.” Many people think our volatile current political environment is the result of former President Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency. But, Milbank takes the reader back to 1994 and the era of Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America as a more accurate explanation for how the current environment developed. The role of Karl Rove, Mitch McConnell, Sarah Palin, and conservative radio and television talk show hosts all play a significant part in the development of the tense times in which we live. The road ahead looks bleak to Milbank, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel… and the conversation begins with a nod to a hopeful future.

A really fascinating discussion you can watch or listen to by clicking on the video above.