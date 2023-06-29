On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Derek Berry, the creator of the Golden Girls Kitchen, doing blockbuster business thru the summer as it immerses fans into the home of the Golden Girls along with the meals that go along with it. Enter the building and you are welcomed by a neon sign: “Thank you for Being a Friend,” and you’ll know you are at home with the girls. Located at 1367 N. Milwaukee, your visit includes enjoying a meal in a reproduction of the Golden Girl’s kitchen followed by a tour through the ladies’ living room, lanai and even Blanche’s bedroom. Plus, no tour is complete without a look at the bar in the Rusty Anchor. If you are getting all of these references then you are a Golden Girls fan. And if you don’t, then you are in for a treat as you get to know the legendary and iconic show thru your visit. Your meal might include Sophia’s Lasagna Il Forno, or perhaps a bacon, lettuce and potato sandwich and of course, end it with a sit down to the infamous cheese cake. An incredibly clever treat, it’s a visit you want to make while it is here through August 6th. Tickets may be purchased at: www.bucketlisters.com

