This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the cast of The Prom playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater from April 19th-24th. The story of Emma, a high school student who is not being allowed to take her girlfriend to the Prom, is aided by a group of self-obsessed theater stars who think they can spark their careers by fighting intolerance. Lead stars Kaden Kearney (who plays Emma Nolan) and Patrick Wetzel (who plays Barry Glickman) talk about the power and fun of this show. It’s one not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.

Listen to the podcast below OR watch it above in the upper right-hand corner on wgnraido.com.