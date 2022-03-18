In this BONUS VIDEO podcast episode, Paul goes behind the curtain with the star of one of Netflix’s biggest hit shows, “Life After Death.” Tyler Henry is a medium who for many seasons on another network, channeled readings for a host of celebrities. In this new series, Tyler reads for ordinary people, giving comfort and clarity for deep personal losses that have made loss so difficult for the families. Tyler is never told where he is going, who he is talking to, nor is he given any details about their life or families. So whatever he channels, has to come from him reaching out to his spirit guides.

If you check out the show, you will likely find yourself binging on it….Life After Death on Netflix.

And his latest book, called “Here and Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now” can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com for a release date of March 29th.

Feel free to listen by clicking below, or wherever you get your podcasts. And let us know how you like the video format as we will begin doing more interviews this way….

AUDIO: