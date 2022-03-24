Playing at the Steppenwolf Theater’s Downstairs Theater thru April 10th is the hit (and money that it gets to Broadway) show, “King James.” Discussing the play which reflects the path line of the career of LeBron James is Steppenwolf Ensemble Member and an Artistic Director for Steppenwolf, Glenn Davis. You’ll want to listen in to the description of this play, written by Rajiv Joseph (Pulitzer Prize finalist of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). And you don’t have to be a basketball fan to follow and love this show. No wonder the reviews have been fabulous. Listen below or watch above!

