On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with multi-award winning Playwright Doug Wright. Of current interest because of his acclaimed production “Good Night Oscar” which has been enjoying a sold-out run at The Goodman Theater, Doug discusses the inside scoop of creating this new work and the steps to develop it along the way. The conversation does not end there. Doug reflects on his other well known works including War Paint, I am My Own Wife, and the amazing Grey Gardens. Lots of inside scoop of these classic projects and an interview you do not want to miss. So tune in by watching the video above or clicking the audio link below, the interview is also available wherever you listen to podcasts including asking Alexa to “Play Paul Lisnek behind the Curtain.”

