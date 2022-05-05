On this Bonus Podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with four-time Emmy winner and America’s Mom, Michael Learned. Michael played Olivia Walton on the classic 1970’s series “The Waltons,” which was beloved throughout its run. The Waltons celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year so Michael has a nice time reflecting back on some stories that might just surprise you. Then, Michael talks about her star turn in a series of soap operas, her performance in the critically acclaimed short feature subject “Second Chances,” and then she discusses her role in the upcoming new series from Ryan Murphy. A huge Murphy fan herself, Michael was elated to join the cast of this miniseries which is tentatively titled ‘Monster‘ and, whatever its final title turns out to be, It’s the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, but as only Ryan Murphy can tell it.

You will enjoy this delightful conversation with this television legend and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts, OR watch the video version at the top of the page on WGNRadio.com.