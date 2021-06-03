Victory Gardens Theater welcomes new artistic director Ken-Matt Martin

After much turmoil which led to a change in artistic leadership, new artistic director Ken-Matt Martin shares his vision for what the future of Victory Gardens Theater performances will look like. His hopes and plans for his new role, what he looks for in new plays to be presented and why he might turn down a submitted new play. It’s an important look at the new direction and road for one of the city’s most beloved theaters! Oh, and learn the answer to the question no professional interviewer had ever asked him before: how did you get the name Ken-Matt??

Fans of theater should tune right in and get a great sense of what the future holds for VGT. Also, watch for one of the “Listening Tour” virtual meet and greets being hosted by and for Ken-Matt to be announced soon on www.victorygardens.org.