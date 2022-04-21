In this episode, Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members of “In Every Generation,” along with Victory Gardens Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin to discuss the powerful show playing through May 1st.

Each Passover, for millennia, the question gets asked: why is this night different from all other night? And for generations, families have struggled to answer that and other questions faced by families of all religions, ethnicities and more. Cast members Esther Fishbein (Yael) and Carmen Roman (Paoloa) along with Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin discuss the importance of the issues raised by this play for everyone. To be clear: the message while focused on a Jewish family through the generations, is one that everyone will relate to for sure. Family secrets, traditions, expectations….all are integral to this play written by Ali Viterbi and directed by Devon De Mayo. A play presented in the round, unusual for Victory Gardens Theater, plays through May 1st and tickets can be purchased at www.victorygardens.org.