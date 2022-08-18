On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with author and professional speech writer Jeff Nussbaum, author of “Undelivered: the Never-Heard Speeches that would have Rewritten History.” And amazing review of important speeches never given. For example, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis had planned very different and more fire-up type speeches for that March on Washington. Al Gore had 3 speeches planned for his election night and Hillary Clinton had a victory speech all lined up for 2016 with little thought to having to give a concession speech. Plus speeches that were never given because of intervening circumstances like one by Condi Rice that never happened on Sept. 11th, a speech by Eisenhauer in the event he had lost at D-Day. An amazing book that will keep you thinking.

You can get a copy of the book at Amazon.com and feel free to visit Jeff at www.jeffreynussbaum.com