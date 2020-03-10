Topic: White House Photographer Pete Souza’s book “Shade;” “Middletown” at Apollo Theater brings TV Legends to the Stage

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chief Official White House Photographer for the Obama administration, Pete Souza. Souza’s book “Shade” is NOT your average book of photographic memories. Souza notes that from Inauguration day in 2017, he believed that President Trump did not respect the office or others and that his attacks on President Obama were unfounded. So this book juxtaposes various tweets and comments made by President Trump with photographs and facts that counter them with what Souza found to be the truth in the Obama administration. Is Souza a democrat or republican? He says that this is not the point.. After all, he was also a photographer in the Reagan administration. His message is about the presidency and the respect for the office. The book is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Then, beginning at 22:01 into the program, the cast and playwright of “Middletown: The Ride of Your Life,” talk about their work in this play that follows the lives of two couples who interact with each other for over 30 years. Actors Donny Most (“Ralph Malph” from Happy Days) and Adrien Zmed (from “TJ Hooker”) along with playwright Dan Clancy discuss the genesis of the play and the decisions that were made to present it as they do: on-book mostly, and with reach out to the audiences who know them so well. Can they escape their iconic characters in this performance? “Middletown” plays thru March 22nd at the Apollo Theater on Lincoln Avenue, with tickets at www.apollochicago.com.

Sit back, tune in and enjoy!!