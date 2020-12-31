TOPIC: The Congressman Conversation: Talking a look at Washington and all that has been going on in this country in 2020

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with several of Illinois Congressman. To kick off the conversation, Paul is joined with Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois’s 5th congressional district to discuss in depth about President Trumps veto for the National Defense Act. Then, Congressman Brad Schneider who represents for Illinois’s 10th congressional district joins Paul Lisnek to take a look at what is going on in Washington and all that has been going on in this country throughout 2020. Next, Paul is joined with Representative Kam Buckner who is a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from the 26th district and Chair of the powerful Illinois House Legislative Black Caucus. Listen in as Congressman Buckner and Paul discuss the diversity in which Congressman Buckner represents in Springfield and how he does it successfully. To close out the conversation, Paul is joined with Alderman Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward and the Chair of the Chicago Finance Committee. Listen in as Paul and Alderman Waguespack focus on the of the news happening surround the City of Chicago.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain