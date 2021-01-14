TOPIC: Terry Savage wants to make sure you get ALL of your stimulus money, an internationally recognized philanthropist encourages you to give back in 2021 and some Zoom call etiquette

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain talking about three different topics. To kick off the conversation, Paul is joined with financial expert Terry Savage who is talking about the newest $600 stimulus check as of 2020 and how you can be getting the money you deserve if you haven’t yet. Then, we switch gears to how if you have a little extra money to give, give it! Paul chats with internationally recognized philanthropy expert and advisor Lisa Dietlin about how 2020 was a tough year for everyone and how some people got hit harder than others. We should be giving where we can and lending a hand to those who need it. Let’s make sure we pay in forward in 2021. Next, with 2021 in full swing we are noticing that Zoom calls and meetings on Microsoft Teams aren’t going anywhere anytime soon so, Paul brings on The Polite Society‘s Jessica Lieffring to talk about the proper Zoom etiquette and how to succeed socially distanced!

