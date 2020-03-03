Topic: Singer/Compser Michael Mahler Sings McCartney at Marriott Lincolnshire; Judy & Liza The London Palladium Concert Tribute at Greenhouse Center Theater

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with singer/composer Michael Mahler who will be presenting “Silly Love Songs, Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney” at Marriot Theatre on March 9th and 10th. Mahler known for composing “Miracle the Musical, The Secret of My Success (currently at Paramount Theater in Aurora), October Sky and Hero, takes to the mic to perform the work of Paul McCartney. Mahler not only sings the songs, but shares the backstory of interesting facts behind the music. A wonderful experience, but two performances only. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

Then, beginning at 22:33 into the show, Nancy Hayes takes on the role of Judy Garland and Alexa Castelvecchi becomes Liza Minnelli in this re-creation of the one and only concert that the mother-daughter team ever performed! Presented at the London Palladium, music director Robert Ollis did the research to create the experience that most Liza and Judy fans would never get to experience, until this show! Presented at the Green House Theater Center thru April 5th with tickets at www.greenhousetheater.org/judyandlizatickets.

Some great theater in the city and suburbs you won’t want to miss so listen in and then check them out!!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736524/3736524_2020-03-03-210324.64kmono.mp3