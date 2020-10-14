Topic: Porchlight Music Theatre Keeps the Lights on and the Arts alive during the Dangerous Pandemic

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Porchlight Music Theatre to talk about how they have faced the pandemic head on, committed to providing programming and to weather the storm until the theater lights can be once again turned on. Joining in are Artistic Director Michael Weber, Executive Director Jeannie Lukow and actor James Earl Jones II, a Porchlight favorite you may have recently seen touring in “Come From Away.” From “Broadway by the Decade,” to “Porchlight by Request,’ and even a virtual gala honoring the legendary Joel Grey….all actors and theater staff will want to listen in to hear the story of how one great Chicago theater is battling ahead with full force. Check out all their great virtual programs at porchlightmusictheatre.org.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain