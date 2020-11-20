TOPIC: Mayor Pete’s husband Chasten Buttigieg speaks out on his life

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chasten Buttigieg, husband of “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend Indiana who took the national scene by storm in the 2020 Presidential election… But Chasten was a farm boy never imagined himself entering the political scene as a gay man and being part of changing the political landscape. The focus is Chasten’s new memoir: “I Have Something to Tell you,” and you will find what he has to say very enlightening. Take a listen.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain