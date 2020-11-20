TOPIC: Mayor Pete’s husband Chasten Buttigieg speaks out on his life

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with award winning author, columnist, filmmaker and biographer, Jonathan Alter to discuss his latest book: “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.” The definitive biography to date of our 39th President. From the humblest of beginnings to entering the national stage just 5 months after becoming Governor of Georgia, Carter’s path was not one anyone in his life could have anticipated. Carter sat with Alter over a dozen times insuring that this biography is accurate and tells all. What did Carter think was the biggest myth about him? What great American justice might never have reached greatness without the confidence in President Carter and how do other Presidents both Democrat and Republican view him? It’s all here in an exhaustive biography and a candid interview with the author. Sit back and enjoy learning about a President you may not have known much about….until now.