TOPIC: Mayor Pete’s husband Chasten Buttigieg speaks out on his life

In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, and husband, Chasten Glezman, acknowledge supporters after speaking at a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. Buttigieg’s presidential candidacy, though ending far short of its goal, will likely go down in history books as a success: proof of the remarkable advances made by LGBT Americans in their quest for equality and acceptance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chasten Buttigieg, husband of “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend Indiana who took the national scene by storm in the 2020 Presidential election… But Chasten was a farm boy never imagined himself entering the political scene as a gay man and being part of changing the political landscape. The focus is Chasten’s new memoir: “I Have Something to Tell you,” and you will find what he has to say very enlightening. Take a listen.

