Lets talk law!

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with two great theater companies trying to keep their own during this very tough time. First, Paul is joined by the Black Ensemble Theatre‘s CEO and Founder Jackie Taylor and the Producing Managing Director Daryl Brooks. Listen in while Jackie and Daryl talk about their mission these past 44 years and how they have adjusted the way they operate in order avoid laying people off and still continue to make great content! Then, Paul is joined by the president of the Highland Park Players, Brad Rose. Listen in as Paul and Brad talk about the rich history of the Highland Park Players and how their 35th anniversary is coming up in 2021. Brad also talks about how they are rolling with the punches and went virtual during this pandemic and how they are constantly finding new ways to bring entertainment into your homes until the day comes when they can do it for us in person and on stage again. When might that be? Brad tells us how they are targeting the summer/fall of 2021 for a return to the stage. Listen in and enjoy.