Lets talk law!

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with Chicago Criminal Defense Lawyer Gal Pissetzky with Pissetzky Law LLC. Listen in as Paul and Attorney Gal Pissetzky kick off the conversation by discussing what one should do if they ever get pulled over for reckless driving by the police and the best way to avoid getting major fines. Gal states, “…many people cannot do that [sobriety balance] test even if they’re sober. Whether it’s because of issues with balance, issue with aliments, legs, hip, whatever it is”, and stresses how important it is to know your rights. Then, Paul and Gal run through some of the new laws we encountered in 2020 and what is on the docket so far for 2021.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain