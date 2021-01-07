TOPIC: Joe Biden’s presidency, news of 2020 and what’s to come in 2021

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with actor/writer Matthew-Lee Erlbach. Known for his great writing on Netflix’s “We are the Champions,” and Masters of Sex as well as the playwright of The Doppelganger (played at Steppenwolf), Erlbach is one of those at the helm of Be An Arts Hero. The effort is focused on getting Congress to take action to help the millions in the arts community during this very difficult time. Artists are often the first to donate their time for benefits and to help others, yet their industry was the first to shut down and will be last to open. They need help in the form of financial assistance, legislation and ongoing support from the government. If you are in the arts, you definitely want to hear this interview and get involved. If you love or support the arts, you will also want to hear the great work that artists coming together can make happen.