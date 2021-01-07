TOPIC: Joe Biden’s presidency, news of 2020 and what’s to come in 2021

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with U.S. Representative Sean Casten and WTTW’s Paris Schutz. To kick off the conversation, Paul is joined by U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 6th congressional district Sean Casten. Listen in as Paul and Representative Casten talk about Joe Biden’s new presidency and what is on Sean’s agenda in his new session. Also, Representative Casten discloses “…regardless of what party you are in, I don’t think any of us want to be in the depths of these trenches any longer. But, now we have an opportunity to build all of those things back up in much better ways to fulfill the vision of our founders who never claimed that we are perfect, but always claimed that we should aspire to a more perfect union…” and how he feels that that is more doable under Biden’s presidency. To close out the program, Paul is joined with WTTW’s Paris Schutz who is a co-anchor and correspondent for “Chicago Tonight.”. Listen in while Paul and Paris break down the top news stories in 2020 that don’t include COVID-19 or the presidential election.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain