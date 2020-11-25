TOPIC: Helping animals of the world and seeing them up close

This week, Paul goes Behind the curtain with a look at the research and work done by Morris Animal Foundation. The organization funds research into a variety of illnesses and conditions related to dogs and cats and but also other animals of the wild. If you didn’t know this organization existed, then you will learn a lot from Dr. Kelly Diehl, Senior Director of Science and Communications. Then, the director of Lincoln Park Zoo, Dr. Megan Ross joins Paul to talk about upcoming holiday events and how you can visit the zoo safely during the holiday season. There’s a lot going on at the zoo so listen in to find out about adventurous evenings for the whole family.

