TOPIC: From America’s Got Talent to touring the world: Branden James shares the struggles of his life and overcoming obstacles in his new book: Lyrics of My Life

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Lisnek

In this episode, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with America’s Got Talent Finalist Branden James whose career took off after the competition, but whose life has been anything but usual. Branden presents his life story, his coming out, his status as HIV+, and so much more in a candid and very personal story and interview. The book : “Lyrics of My Life: My Journey with Family, HIV, and Reality TV,” is Branden’s life story but it is so much more. It’s filled with inspiration for so many others who may be struggling with similar issues while being raised in a very conservative religious environment. A life of struggles that is now fulfilled with recordings, concert dates (live and virtual), his loving husband James who is also his music partner, and so much adventure. It’s a great story you will find inspiring and meaningful.

Tune in and catch up with Paul and his guest and enjoy this visit behind the curtain!

Share this story

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
Behind the Curtain

Paul Lisnek is the political analyst for WGN-TV and the host of “Politics Tonight,” a LIVE talk show seen weeknights at 5:30pm and 10pm on CTLV. Paul also hosts “Broadway in Chicago Backstage” on the Comcast Network. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular