TOPIC: Former Governor George Ryan on IL Death Penalty and his Own time in Prison

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Former Illinois Governor George Ryan to discuss his new book: “Until I Could be Sure: How I stopped the Death Penalty in Illinois.” The former governor signed the order putting a moratorium on the death penalty in the state, a highly unpopular move for a Republican Governor but Ryan explains how he came to this decision and why he took the next step to commute the sentences to everyone on death row. In addition, the Governor speaks candidly on his own years in prison still believing he was wrongly convicted and reflects on the problems with the justice system as he sees them. And how does he see the current political situation in Illinois; will he vote for Trump or Biden? A very candid interview with one of Illinois’ former governors that’s important to hear as a true piece of Illinois history.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain