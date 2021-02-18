TOPIC: Executive Director of CHANGE Illinois talks about the issue of redistricting and what NEEDS to be done

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with an eclectic blend of professionals to talk about the various components that have been affected by the COVID pandemic. To kick off the conversation, Paul is joined by Chicago fashion designer Mark Roscoe to discuss what has changed in the world of fashion since we've all been locked up in our houses and how we can spice up our routine days with some fashion. Then, president of WLM World Travel Wendy Marchant joins Paul to remind us that traveling is safer than it's ever been and that now is the time to start booking our trips this year. Next, Dr. J.D. Barton who is a Clinical Psychologist joins Paul to talk about how COVID has taken a toll on everyone's mental health and what are the best ways to handle the stresses brought on by this pandemic. To close out the show, Professor and Adjunct at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago Gillion Carrara joins Paul to talk all things jewelry. Listen in while Gillion gives Paul the 411 on jewelry in a COVID world and what to look out for when buying jewelry in 2021.