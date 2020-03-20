Listen Now
TOPIC: Coronavirus, Veep Pick and a Look ahead to November with Political Strategist Richard Gordon

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with attorney and political strategist Richard Gordon for an in-depth look at the impact on the Coronavirus on the election season and our lifestyle, as well as whether Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and who his likely Veep pick will be. Finally, what does a race between President Trump and former Vice President Biden look like? All from the perspective of a guy who knows the players and politics well. In a week when all theater has kept the curtain down, this is a look at the current political landscape. Check it out!

