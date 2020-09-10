TOPIC: The power of “Fake News” and “Hoax” in today’s Political Environment: CNN’s Media expert Brian Stelter on his new book and the powerful relationship between Trump and Fox

This week, Paul’s podcast returns after a long Covid-19 hiatus and it’s good to be back!

Paul goes behind the curtain with CNN host of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter, author of the book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” In this best-selling book, Stelter talks about the incredible tie that binds President Trump with Fox News. How did this powerful relationship develop, and how much does this influence the reality that gets created in the world of the public? Through extensive research and interviews, Stelter presents the story of a relationship that will likely come to be seen as defining a Presidency, and perhaps America.

Tune in and catch up with Paul and his guest…because it’s been awhile…..enjoy this visit behind the curtain!