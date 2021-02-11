TOPIC: ‘City So Real’ documentary series offers a fascinating look at Chicago thru the eyes of Chicagoan filmmaker Steve James

Paul Lisnek

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chicago-based filmmaker and two time Academy Award nominee Steve James. Known for his classic “Hoop Dreams,” and his look  at education in America to Me,” this series focuses completely on Chicago, The last Mayor’s race, Laquan McDonald killing, Lincoln Yards, Ed Burke, all present a framework thru which James looks at the many neighborhoods of Chicago and hears from the residents. The interview is a fascinating look at the Chicago we all know  and love. You can watch the series which streams on Hulu…and you should!

