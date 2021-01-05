TOPIC: Chicago politics from different perspectives – Senator Kim Lightford, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Journalist Clarence Page, Cook County Board Commissioner Bridget Gainer, & Representative Marie Newman

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with an eclectic blend of professionals to talk about Chicago politics from 2020. To kick off the conversation, Paul is joined with Illinois State Senator Kim Lightford to discuss in depth about the story of the botched police raid at the home of Anjanette Young. Senator Lightford also breaks down the Black Caucus’ 4 pillar program that is in place and has been in place before some of these situations have occurred. Then, Congressman Raja Krishnmoorthi who is a representative for Illinois’ 8th congressional district joins Paul to talk about Senator Mitch McConnel and what has been happening over in D.C.. Next, Journalist Clarance Page joins Paul to discuss what was the biggest political story of 2020. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer joins Paul next to talk about the second stimulus check and what to expect next from Congress. To close out the conversation, Paul is joined with Congresswoman Elect Marie Newman from Illinois’s 3rd congressional district. Listen in as Representative Newman talks about how the stimulus money is tax payers money and how we should be investing it back to the American people.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain