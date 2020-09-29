TOPIC: Attorney and Legal Commentator Jill Wine-Banks Discusses her new book “The Watergate Girl: My Flight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President”

Pictured L-R: Paul Lisnek and MSNBC’s Jill Wine-Banks

Paul goes behind the curtain with attorney and well-known legal analyst and commentator (for MSNBC) Jill Wine-Banks to discuss her autobiographical and historical reflections on Watergate and President Richard Nixon. Jill also shares the challenges of her personal life including the discrimination she faced as a woman in “a man’s world,” and therefore, it is no surprise that Jill also reflects on the life, loss and impact of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the interview. She also compares Watergate with the scandals that have faced the current Trump administration.  Tune in for an enlightening conversation about a new book available at local bookstores and Amazon.com.

