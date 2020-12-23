TOPIC: Actors and the Arts take a tough hit in the pandemic and bond together to do something about it, led by Chicago native Matthew-Lee Erlbach

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with an inside look at the Steppenwolf Theatre. They refuse to be stopped by this horrendous pandemic so you will learn about the upcoming virtual season you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, AND learn about their ongoing plans to expand their theater in a state of the arts way that will be ready to go once the pandemic is over! Executive Director Brooke Flanagan and Associate Artistic Director Leelai Demoz share the exciting plans that will have you want to visit www.steppenwolf.org to “reserve your virtual seats!” Then, a true treasure of Chicago theater is the Broadway in Chicago series that so many people subscribe to from around Chicagoland. How is BIC getting thru the pandemic and what is their plan for re-opening knowing that Chicagoans are just waiting for live theater to return? You will learn the answers from Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway in Chicago. If you love Chicago theater, this is a program you don’t want to miss.

After the theater segments, stay with the podcast to learn the latest on where research stands in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. This dreaded disease impacts the lives of the patients and their caregivers and family members as well. Having lost his Mother to this disease only a couple of years ago, Paul asks Dr. Maria Carrillo the Alzheimer’s Association’s Chief Science Officer about the latest in research and a new study in which YOU may be able to participate called US Pointer. Listen in to learn about a disease that in time, is likely to impact your family or the family of someone you know.