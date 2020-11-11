TOPIC: A visit with Broadway and film legend Joel Grey!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Broadway and Movie legend Joel Grey. Academy Award, Tony and Grammy award winning actor/singer/dancer/director, Grey reflects on his life creating iconic roles in Cabaret (the Emcee), Chicago (Mr. Cellophane), George M! and Wicked. Incredibly open about his life, both public and private, Joel has so much to share and lovers of broadway musicals and Broadway itself will NOT want to miss listening to the reflections of this legendary entertainer. Tune in and Enjoy!
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain