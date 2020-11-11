TOPIC: A visit with Broadway and film legend Joel Grey!

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Lisnek

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Broadway and Movie legend Joel Grey. Academy Award, Tony and Grammy award winning actor/singer/dancer/director, Grey reflects on his life creating iconic roles in Cabaret (the Emcee), Chicago (Mr. Cellophane), George M! and Wicked. Incredibly open about his life, both public and private, Joel has so much to share and lovers of broadway musicals and Broadway itself will NOT want to miss listening to the reflections of this legendary entertainer.  Tune in and Enjoy!

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
Behind the Curtain

Paul Lisnek is the political analyst for WGN-TV and anchors “WGN-TV Political Report,” seen Sunday mornings at 9am and repeating at 1:30am. Paul also hosts “Broadway in Chicago Backstage” on the Comcast Network. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular