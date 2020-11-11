TOPIC: A visit with Broadway and film legend Joel Grey!

This week, Paul goes behind the Curtain with a look back at the HIV/AIDS crisis through the eyes of a physician who was there at the outset and continues to be there for patients today. “Plague Years: A Doctor’s Journey through the AIDS Crisis” by Dr. Ross Slotten is a personal and insider’s view of a disease that took too many lives. Numerous stories document the tough nature of treating an illness where for years, there was no hope for recovery or even survival. Dr. Slotten tells his own story as well and his journey as one of the most prominent physicians among the gay community of Chicago, as well as how he balanced the challenges of his own life, his fear of contracting AIDS, with the dedication to guide too many young people down the path of a fate they could not avoid. In 1992, Dr. Slotten signed more death certificates than anyone in the City of Chicago, and therefore by inference, the State of Illinois. Hear the emotional and personal journey that took him to and beyond that point. It’s a tough story to hear, but it’s part of the world’s history, and certainly a part of Chicago’s history that needs to be told.