More theatre in Chicago! The magical and uplifting Tony Award Winning musical “La Cage Aux Folles” now playing at Music Theater Works in Skokie, takes center stage. Joining in the conversation is the fabulous Ginger Minj (star of RuPaul’s Drag Race) who plays the lead Albin/Zaza, and Music Theater Works’ artistic director and stage director for this show, Kyle Dougan. Audiences are brought to their feet more than once during this show which sparkles with songs that will stick in your head and have you singing your way back to your car; and the classic message of acceptance and tolerance, is so important to hear today. La Cage plays thru April 3rd and tickets may be purchased at www.musictheaterworks.com or by calling the box office at: 847-673-6300.

