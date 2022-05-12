This podcast takes you behind the curtain with the star of To Kill a Mockingbird, Richard Thomas (yes, John-Boy from the Waltons…he’s all grown up now!). Playing the role of Atticus Finch, the cast also includes the actor who played Scout as a child, Mary Badham. Richard discusses the power of Mockingbird in today’s world and taking on the iconic role of Atticus Finch. You can hear the interview at Wgnradio.com or wherever you listen to your podcasts, including on Alexa. Tickets may be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.

