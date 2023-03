In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the two actresses who share the role of Tina Turner (each performing four times a week). Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villaneuva discuss the challenges of portraying a living legend and icon of Rock and Roll who has given her blessing to this production. Tina plays from March 14th – April 2nd only at the Nederlander Theatre and tickets can be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.

