Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of Lifespan of a Fact at Timeline Theatre. The play, which had a Broadway run in 2018, addresses the relationship between truth and facts… Is it ever ok to embellish when it means manipulation of the truth? The play is thought-provoking and also hilarious as it is superbly performed by the perfect cast: PJ Powers (Timeline Artistic Director and co-founder of Timeline) plays writer John D’Agata whose writing is questioned by a young fact checker: Alex Benito Rodriquez (who plays Jim Fingal) in his Timeline debut. Juliet Hart plays editing manager Emily Penrose who must ultimately decide how far truth can be stretched. And providing an overall vision to this production, director Mechelle Moe joins the conversation. The story is based on true historical events…as everything presented by Timeline always is. And part of the evening at a Timeline production should always include a visit to the lobby where history adorns the walls.

It’s a play you don’t want to miss…Timeline Theatre is located at 615 W. Wellington Ave (in the Lakeview area) and we get an update on the new state of the art theater building coming soon! The play runs through December 23rd and tickets can be purchased at: www.timelinetheatre.com.