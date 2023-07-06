In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and director of”: Passing Strange”: now playing at Theo Ubique Theater in Evanston through July 30th. Joining the conversation are Jordan DeBose (playing Stew the narrator), Jenece Upton (playing Mother) and director Tim Rhoze. This Broadway show is reimagined in an intimate way that only Theo can do it. Passing Strange is a comedy-drama rock musical about a young African-American’s journey of self-discovery as an artist. The Musical’s lyrics and book are written by singer-songwriter and playwright Stew but I can’t imagine anyone playing Stew as effectively and powerfully as the very talented, Jordan DeBose.

Passing Strange plays through July 30th at Theo Ubique Cabaret located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston. Tickets can be purchased at www.theo-u.com